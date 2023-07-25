WEST MONROE, La. — (7/25/2023) An extended string of extreme heat will stretch through the rest of this week across the ArkLaMiss. While dew points have dropped and humidity values have fallen, southerly winds will lead to an increase in Gulf moisture later this week. Many locations will see daytime highs approach 100°, with dangerous heat index values later this week.

As high pressure aloft continues to expand eastward, the heat will remain relentless. Unfortunately, Gulf moisture will lead to a noticeable increase in humidity. Heat index values will likely reach dangerous levels through the weekend.

In the extended forecast, rain chances remain very limited, and will likely lead to drier soils and a higher likelihood of reaching triple digit temperatures. Make sure heat safety is practiced daily over the next two weeks.