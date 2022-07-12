West Monroe, LA – (07/12/22)

Lows fall to the middle to lower 70s overnight with mostly clear skies remaining.

Highs see the upper 90s to lower triple digits again tomorrow, heat advisories remain in effect for the entire area. Heat index values return to the 105-109 range through the afternoon.

A weak cold front looks to bring showers and storms later into the evening as some activity lingers overnight. The weak cold front that moves through our area, will be a source shower/storm activity through Wednesday and into Thursday.

Outside of tomorrow’s highs, temperatures look to remain near or below average through the remainder of this week and into early next week.