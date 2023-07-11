WEST MONROE, La. — (7/11/2023) A highly conditional, low confidence forecast highlights the next 12-18 hours across the ArkLaMiss, as a remnant MCV (mesoscale convective vortex) possibly stall over the region late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

The complex nature of the forecast leads to a wide scenario of possible outcomes. An extremely humid environment will feed high amounts of moisture into this remnant feature, possibly generating showers and storms overnight.

The slow-moving nature of any possible rainfall leads to concerns for possible flash flooding. Some isolated areas could see up to 6″ of rain in a short period of time. Severe threats are likely to remain low, but a few storms could produce gusty/damaging winds.

It should be noted that not everyone will see rain overnight, and there is potential that little/no rain develops… hence, calling this a “low confidence forecast”. Residents are urged to check local weather conditions, possibly road conditions, before beginning any travel tomorrow.

Any remnant rain should exit the region by early afternoon, giving way to a surge of heat and humidity for the rest of the week.