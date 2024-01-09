WEST MONROE, La. — (1/9/2024) Pressure gradient winds made for an extremely breezy day across the ArkLaMiss, with gusts as high as 40 mph throughout the afternoon. Winds will subside a bit tonight, but more breezy conditions are expected through Wednesday.

An active pattern will bring another fast-moving upper-level system into the area late Thursday and early Friday. While instability may be somewhat marginalized, strong winds aloft will likely fuel a severe weather threat. Details remain limited, but any threat would likely include damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rainfall. This may be an overnight severe threat, so residents are urged to stay updated with the latest information as it becomes available over the next few days.

Most of the ArkLaMiss will be noticeably cooler for the weekend, but another strong cold front is expected early next week. Arctic air is expected to spill into the central United States, pushing temperatures well below normal for this time of year. With some moisture expected along the front, a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet can’t be ruled out on Monday.

Many locations may struggle to get above freezing for an extended period of time starting Sunday night, continuing through Tuesday. All residential winter weather preparations should be completed late this week.