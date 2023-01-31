WEST MONROE, La. — (1/31/2023) A slew of winter weather products are now in effect across the ArkLaMiss, ahead of the potential for freezing rain overtaking the northern half of the region later tonight through early Wednesday.

Across southern Arkansas, rain and freezing rain have been interchangeable through much of the afternoon as temperatures dance back and forth around the freezing mark. As cold air continues to slowly nudge southward, more areas will drop to near freezing. This will increase the potential for more areas to see rain changing to freezing rain overnight.

For most of southern Arkansas, an Ice Storm Warning is in effect through midday on Wednesday. In Columbia and Union counties, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. In these areas, periods of freezing rain could lead to ice accumulations up to 0.25″. Most ice accumulations will take place on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.

In northern Louisiana, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the I-20 corridor to Arkansas/Louisiana border. In these areas, rain and freezing rain could lead to lighter ice accumulations, generally up to 0.1″ with some isolated higher amounts. Again, most accumulations will occur on bridges and overpasses.

Winter Weather Products Issued through Wednesday [Winter Weather Advisory: light purple, Ice Storm Warning: dark purple, Winter Storm Warning: pink]

By midday Wednesday, most areas should climb above freezing as widespread rain becomes more enhanced across the ArkLaMiss. This heavier precipitation should warm most of the region above freezing; however, there is increasing concern that some parts of southern Arkansas could hover close to freezing. This scenario will be closely monitored over the next 24 hours.

Regardless, periods of heavy rain late Wednesday and early Thursday could lead to an additional 1-3″ of rainfall atop very saturated grounds. An Areal Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the ArkLaMiss through early Thursday.

Areal Flood Watch issued through Thursday evening

Reminder: This forecast continues to evolve and change rapidly. ArkLaMiss residents are urged to exercise caution if travel is necessary tonight/early tomorrow. Stay up to date as the forecast continues to be fine tuned.