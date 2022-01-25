West Monroe, LA – (01/25/22)

Crystal clear skies this afternoon after shower activity last night and lingering rain this morning. Clear conditions will be a theme through the night and into the day tomorrow.

As it currently stands, forecasts holds the winds out for the north through Wednesday evening. That will pull drier air back into our area, allowing for lows to return to the mid and upper 20s overnight. Daytime highs tomorrow limited to the upper 40s and near 50 under mostly clear skies.

Dry conditions will remain overnight into Thursday, allowing temperatures overnight into the mid and upper 20s once again. Clouds increase into the day on Thursday with a passing weak cold front expected on Friday. Rain chances are limited at 10% with this front due limited moisture.

Daytime temperatures will warm to near average moving into the weekend with a nice warming trend in store for the first of next week. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s by this time next week.