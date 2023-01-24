WEST MONROE, La. — (1/24/2023) Widespread rain has plagued the ArkLaMiss through much of the day. Some areas have seen over 2″ of rain through the day, but most of our rain will become progressively more scattered as we move through the night. Overcast skies and breezy conditions are likely to continue through mid-week.

A vigorous winter storm system is bringing snow to the Ozarks, and tornadic thunderstorms along the Gulf coast. Sandwiched in between is an area of cold rain and gusty winds. That’s us.

Showers will continue eastward through the night, and dry air will start to wrap in at the surface. Leftover, wraparound cloud cover will keep most areas overcast through the day on Wednesday, with potential for some limited clearing in the afternoon. Daytime highs will likely stay in the 40s.

Skies clear briefly for the second half of the week, but rain chances return late Saturday and early Sunday. Most locations will see near-seasonal temperatures over the next week.