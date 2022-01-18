Evening Forecast – Tuesday, January 18th

West Monroe, LA – (01/17/22)

Temperatures this afternoon reaching the mid and upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds out of the south through the day and into the evening. South winds helping dewpoints rise into the 50s through the night keeping low in the 50s as well.

Clouds to start the day tomorrow as temperatures climb into the low and mid 70s. Showers and Storms expected through the late afternoon and late evening along a cold front. Temperatures will drop quickly through the evening from the 70s to the 30s. Those out for a long day should bring an umbrella as well as a warm coat.

***Severe Potential***

There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Thunderstorm activity is expected in the early afternoon and evening, ahead and along of a passing cold front. Damaging winds, isolated large hail, and an isolated tornado remain possible. This is not expected to be a widespread issue

High temperatures on Thursday will struggle to reach the 40s with most of the day spent in the 30s. While we will have some clearing into Thursday, skies will remain partly cloudy.

Much cooler conditions through the rest of the week and weekend. A slight rebound in temperature as we climb near average by this time next week.