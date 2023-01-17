WEST MONROE, La. — (1/17/2023) A warm, humid afternoon across the area, and some late cloud cover will lead to a mild night across the ArkLaMiss. A cold front will move through the region tomorrow, bringing rain chances, a severe weather threat, and some cooler temperatures.

Temperatures climbed well into the 70s on the back of some breezy southerly winds through Tuesday afternoon. As low-level moisture increases, cloud cover will become more consistent overnight. In fact, temperatures are likely to stay quite steady in the low 60s late tonight through early Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow’s cold front will advance through the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. In the western counties/parishes, showers and storms are likely to begin shortly after lunchtime. All rain and severe weather potential should exit the Mississippi Valley by around sunset Wednesday evening.

Given the warm, breezy conditions, this front could produce a broken line of showers and storms along and immediately ahead of the front. The strongest, most organized storms could produce some instances of severe weather, with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes being the main hazards. Some periods of heavy rain will also be possible.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook, valid 6am Wednesday-6am Thursday [Storm Prediction Center]

Cooler air should be expected for the rest of the week, with highs falling back into the 50s for Friday and Saturday. Another round of showers is likely by Saturday.