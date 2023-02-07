WEST MONROE, La. — (2/7/2023) A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss on Wednesday. Given the warm, humid air mass in place, some storms could be severe, producing damaging wind gusts, isolated tornado potential, and periods of heavy rainfall.

A trough of low pressure to our west will push a cold front through the region on Wednesday. Most of the region has seen temperatures well into the 70s for the last few afternoons. As the upper level trough becomes negatively-tilted with strong winds aloft, the threat for severe thunderstorms is likely to develop through the afternoon hours on Wednesday.

Day 2 Convective Outlook, valid 6am Wednesday-6am Thursday [Storm Prediction Center]

All modes of severe weather appear possible for the entire area. As the atmosphere warms through the day, areas farther east toward the Mississippi River may have slightly more favorable ingredients to support severe storms. Given the environment in place, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and periods of heavy rainfall will be the main concerns. The best potential for storm development in the ArkLaMiss starts by mid-afternoon (2-5pm) through the nighttime hours (9pm-11pm).

As the front exits eastward, skies will clear considerably through the day on Thursday, but temperatures are likely to stay mild. A secondary trough/cold front will press through the region late Thursday/early Friday, delivering cooler air for the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will fall back into the 50s, with morning lows back near the freezing mark for Saturday and Sunday.

ArkLaMiss residents should have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts on Wednesday, and be ready to act if warnings are issued for your area.