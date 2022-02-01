West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – (02/01/22)

Temperatures this afternoon were able to reach the mid and upper 60s, with plenty of cloud cover to go around. Temperatures trending slightly cooler with some of the light rain showers this evening.

Dewpoints have increased through the day to near 60 degrees with most in the mid and upper 50s. This will keep us warmer overnight tonight with lows in the mid and upper 50s. Rain chances do remain this evening with some showers possible, 30%. Folks further to the east have a better chance for showers.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with rain chances at 30%. Clouds will be present for most of the day as skies remain closer to overcast ahead of Thursday’s cold front.

Rain continues through the overnight Wednesday and into the day on Thursday. Precipitation type will vary on based on location and timing through the day on Thursday. Folks in Southern Arkansas could see freezing rain followed by some mixing sleet. Forecast Ice accumulations are less than 1/4 of an inch. As for northern Louisiana, forecast trends hint at limited freezing rain and sleet for our northern-most Parishes. Ice accumulations should be light and forecast to be less than 0.10 of an inch. Significant impacts further south are not expected at this time.

Temperatures on Thursday will spend most of the day in the 40s and 30s. Much cooler overnights moving into the weekend.