West Monroe, LA – (02/15/22)

Temperatures able to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s depending on location. Sunshine around for the day today, but increasing cloud cover overnight.

Cloud cover and increasing dewpoints is expected over the next couple of hours, leaving overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Clouds remain for the day tomorrow, but high temperatures should reach the lower and middle 70s. Rain chances are only at 10%.

What awaits us on Thursday is a passing cold front bringing shower and storm chances. Thunderstorm and rain showers are expected to begin in the early morning hours and linger to about mid day.

There is some severe potential with some of these storms. The ArkLaMiss currently sits under a “Slight Risk”, a level 2 of 5. All severe weather hazards remain possible at this time.

Regional Severe Weather Outlook

While our environment will favor some severe potential, the more favorable environment looks to sit east of us in Central Mississippi and Eastern Alabama. Obviously, that does not clear our area.

For a deeper dive into the severe threat, check out this web exclusive: Severe Threat for Thursday