West Monroe, LA – (02/14/22)

Happy Valentines Day! Unfortunately not able to see much for sunshine today, some spotty rain making weather less than ideal for outdoor plans. Rain will linger through the evening for some folks.



Tonight

Lows fall to the middle to upper 50s with cloud remaining for many and patchy fog possible early tomorrow morning. Rain should remain isolated and uneventful overnight, rain chances are fairly slim.

Tomorrow

Spotty showers and storms are possible into tomorrow morning through the night, with most of the potentially severe activity holding off until the evening and overnight. The threat for severe weather will remain limited, a level 2 of 5 Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms is in place for parts of the ArkLaMiss.

The main concerns would be isolated damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado or two. Storms are not expected to be widespread, let alone severe activity. The better chances for severe storms is late Wednesday into early Thursday.

This Week

After our front passes overnight on Wednesday, temperatures will steadily drop through Thursday, conditions look to remain fairly cool through the day. Skies clear late Thursday, allowing for sunshine on Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures look to rebound from finding near freezing late this week and return yet again to the 70s by the middle of next week.