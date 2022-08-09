West Monroe, LA – (08/09/22)

Rain has been a decent part of the forecast through the last couple of days. Rain potentially returns early tomorrow morning and into the afternoon.

Lows tonight return to the low and middle 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the rain and clouds in the forecast. Rain chances are around 40% tomorrow. Heavy rain totals remain possible tomorrow, isolated flash flooding could be of concern. A few computer models suggest isolated 4″-8″ inches of rain are possible. Have a way to receive weather alerts!

Lingering rain chances remain for the end of the work week, but rain thins out into the weekend. Temperatures should return to the mid 90s through Saturday.