WEST MONROE, La. — (8/8/2023) Numerous showers and storms brought periods of heavy rainfall to southern Arkansas through the early morning hours on Tuesday. Rain-cooled air has provided so much relief to our scorched region, but heat and humidity are likely to rule the forecast for the rest of the week.

Heat Advisories have been issued as temperatures climb back into the upper 90s to near 100° tomorrow. Heat index values are likely to surpass 105° consistently for many areas through the afternoon.

High pressure will build aloft, keeping extremely hot and humid conditions in the forecast over the next several days. Most locations will see daytime highs in the upper 90s to triple digits as we approach the upcoming weekend.