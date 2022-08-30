WEST MONROE, La. — (8/30/2022) Two different disturbances have been driving showers and storms across the southern United States today, but the bulk of activity has seemingly bypassed most of the ArkLaMiss today. A weak front will help punch some drier air into the region over the coming days.

A mid-level disturbance moving inland across eastern Texas has worked in tandem with an approaching trough and cold front across the Southeast and Tennessee Valley. Again, most of our rainfall has stayed quite limited this afternoon.

As the trough continues to advance eastward, northerly winds will filter in drier air for late Wednesday and Thursday. The lower humidity values will make for more comfortable afternoons, despite highs approaching 90° each day. With drier air, overnight lows could sneak back into the upper 60s and low 70s for a few mornings.

Some daytime heat-driven showers and storms are likely to return for the Labor Day Weekend, and they may be a little tough to plan around. Overall, the summer-time pattern will allow for occasional, scattered rain through the next week.