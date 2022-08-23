West Monroe, LA – (08/23/22)

Heavy rain totals through Sunday have brought isolated flooding and left grounds very saturated. A lingering surface low pressure keeps us unsettled in the near term. More rain is possible overnight and through tomorrow afternoon, although it should be a bit more scattered. Low temperatures are expected in the lower 70s.

There is still potential for flash flooding with heavy rain over the next couple of days. With highly saturated soils and full retention ponds, it doesn’t take much to see flash flooding in some areas.

As the low pressure eventually fizzles out, rain chances become gradually more scattered to isolated through the end of the work week. Temperatures rebound to the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend.