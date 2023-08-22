WEST MONROE, La. — (8/22/2023) Another day of oppressive, extreme heat across the ArkLaMiss, and no relief slated to arrive through the rest of the week. Special emphasis remains on heat safety and fire weather safety, as prolonged dry conditions continue.

An upper ridge of high pressure continues to “flash fry” the central United States. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place from the Gulf coast into the Upper Midwest. Heat index values will routinely surpass the 110° mark through the rest of the week.

Afternoon highs will range from the upper 90s across southern Arkansas to 105-108° across northern Louisiana. Some isolated showers and storms could sneak back into the forecast for the weekend, but widespread rain is not expected.

By early next week, this expansive ridge could get pushed westward. This would allow for a subtle drop in temperature, but most locations are expected to stay above normal for this time of year.