West Monroe, LA – (08/16/22)

Most around the ArkLaMiss staying dry this afternoon, but a few storms were able to fire up in Southern Arkansas. An approaching surface low pressure, and associated warm front, will bring storm activity further south for the next couple of days.

A few isolated storms along the warm front are possible overnight, rain chances are at 10%. Low temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

A larger presence of storms is expected tomorrow with scattered activity possible in the late morning and afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40%, I recommend the umbrella tomorrow!

Another day of rain and cloud cover is expected on Thursday, high temperatures remain below average.

Our unsettled weather pattern keeps temperatures near or below average as we start next week.