WEST MONROE, La. — (4/5/2022) A round of strong to severe storms rolled through much of the ArkLaMiss this morning, leaving a swath of sporadic wind damage. Some heavy rain also caused some localized street flooding issues. Temperatures are likely to cool off behind a cold front early Wednesday morning.

Cloud cover is likely to ramp back up late tonight across most of the area, as southerly winds bring a relatively warm, humid air mass back into place. This return flow of moisture will be limited and short-lived, with our cold front slated to arrive by mid-morning on Wednesday.

The front will advance through quickly, with some scattered showers possible immediately behind the front. Skies should clear by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will fall off briefly behind the front on the back of breezy northerly winds. The big question in the forecast: Can some late sunshine tomorrow afternoon push temperatures back into the 70s? Either way, we’ll be much cooler than earlier in the week.

Cooler, drier air will continue to filter in through Thursday and Friday. Strong southerly winds will quickly warm us up by Sunday, ahead of a new storm system that brings rain back into the area by early next week.