West Monroe, LA – (04/04/23)

Tonight

A few isolated strong to severe storms appear possible for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. While storms in our area are not out of the question, odds are storms stay out of our area. Lows are expected in the lower to middle 70s.

Tomorrow

Highs see the upper 70s to lower 80s, depending on the onset of showers and storms through the afternoon. Solid rain chances tomorrow, expect on and of storms, and bring a rain jacket/umbrella. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out, but we’ll keep an eye on things through the day.