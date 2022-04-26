West Monroe, LA – (04/26/22)

Sunshine wins the day with some nice clearing behind the cold front from yesterday. Highs returned to the lower 70s with much drier air in place.

Skies stay clear overnight as we continue to filter in drier air. The dry conditions will allow for cooler temperatures overnight. Lows will be scattered in the 40s tonight.

Sunshine returns tomorrow as we see slightly warmer high temperatures, expecting the middle 70s. Some clouds return through Thursday and Friday.

As we move into the weekend, the weather setup will allow for rain chances to return. Scattered rain seems the likely culprit as we stay warm and humid. This pattern holds true through the weekend and into the first of next week.