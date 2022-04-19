WEST MONROE, La. — (4/19/2022) Another sun-filled day across the ArkLaMiss, giving much of the region a chance to dry out after periods of heavy rainfall over the last few weeks. Rain chances return with a quick-moving disturbance on Wednesday, but temperatures are likely to climb rapidly into the upcoming weekend.

A return flow of moisture will endorse an increase in cloud cover overnight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. High clouds will move in early, but a more distinct increase in clouds should be expected around daybreak. A mid-level disturbance moving through the central United States will likely generate a large swath of showers and storms across much of Arkansas into the Lower Mississippi Valley late tomorrow morning through mid-afternoon. In our area, the severe weather threat is likely to remain low. Any storms that develop could produce some brief, heavy downpours.

Southerly flow will increase underneath a building ridge of high pressure aloft over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. With that, temperatures are likely to climb sharply later this week… into the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Gulf moisture will increase under a mid-level southwesterly flow… ahead of a cold front that will advance through the region on Monday. Showers and storms are likely to return then, but the severe weather threat remains uncertain for the time being. Cooler air should punch in behind the cold front by mid-week.