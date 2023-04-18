West Monroe, LA – (04/18/23)

Tonight

Lows tonight are expected in the lower to middle 50s, under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain near 0%.

Tomorrow

Rain won’t be an issue tomorrow either, as we expect mainly sunshine through the day. Highs see the lower and middle 80s.

Severe Storm Potential

Storm activity kicks in for the afternoon on Thursday and into Friday. Isolated to scattered storms look to get going ahead of a cold front that passes at the start of the weekend. All severe weather hazards look possible, but many more details have yet to become clear.