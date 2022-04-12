WEST MONROE, La. — (4/12/2022) Thunderstorm activity has been quite limited so far today, but ingredients remain in place for more showers and storms tonight and through the day on Wednesday. Any storms that develop will have the potential of becoming severe… capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

This afternoon, a pocket of warm air aloft has tempered storm potential. As the evening progresses, storms that are building off of a dryline to our west will move eastward. If these storms can erode the remaining “cap”, a complex of storms (or multiple clusters of storms) will be possible. Some of these storms will likely be severe.

A cold front advances through the central United States tomorrow, colliding with a warm, unstable air mass. Widespread showers and storms are expected across several states, including here in the ArkLaMiss. Scattered severe storms are likely to develop with daytime heating during the afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will, again, be possible. The threat should end shortly after midnight Thursday morning, as the cold front advances east.

Skies will briefly clear for Thursday, but an unsettled forecast will keep rain chances in for Easter weekend. Cooler air will move in behind another cold front early next week.