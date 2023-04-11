West Monroe, LA – (04/11/23)

Tonight

Lows tonight are expected in the lower to middle 50s. Some clouds will linger along with some isolated showers in south/central Louisiana.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow, most seeing some sunshine through the afternoon. Highs see the middle to upper 70s, with isolated showers possible through the afternoon. Rain favors eastern Texas, but there is a 10% chance of an isolated shower in south/central Louisiana.

Odd Pattern + Bonus Weekend Front

Ahhh, a curve ball in the forecast. A mid-level low looks to bring the threat of showers back to forecast, mainly on Thursday. This, weak, low-pressure system exits early into Friday. However, this low “leaves the door open” for a weak front to sneak in on Saturday. Still gauging the impact of said front, although some rain will be possible in the evening.