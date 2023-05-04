WEST MONROE, La. — (5/4/2023) The string of pleasant afternoons likely comes to an end this weekend, as warmer air invites the potential for showers and storms back into the forecast.

Later tonight, storms are expected to develop to our west, with some leftover, weakening storms possibly entering the area later tonight and early Friday. Another round of scattered storms is possible during the pre-dawn hours on Friday. Depending on how much rain we see, more isolated storms will be possible through the afternoon.

It will be tough to plan around the scattered storm potential for the weekend. Overall, the severe weather potential will remain low, but daytime heating will provide fuel for some scattered storms through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures are likely to remain above normal through early next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.