West Monroe, LA – (05/26/22)

A few passing clouds for the afternoon as highs reached the middle and lower 80s. Much drier conditions have moved in behind yesterday’s cold front. Dewpoints have dropped to the 40s/50s throughout the day, which will allow for cool temps again this evening.

Lows will fall to the mid/upper 50s and lower 60s, under mostly clear skies. Winds will remain light and out of the northwest.

Highs return to the middle and potentially upper 80s with abundant sunshine through the afternoon. Dry conditions will remain as winds stay out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

A beautiful holiday weekend ahead! Mostly clear skies through the weekend, without any rain chances. Temperatures will remain warm and climb as we move into next week.