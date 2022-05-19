West Monroe, LA

Staying breezy overnight with 5-10mph winds and some stronger gusts possible. Lows will likely hug the lower 70s as humidity remains elevated and winds keep the atmosphere well mixed.

Winds ramp back up to the 10-15 mph range with gusts up to 25mph. High temperatures will still find a way to the lower and middle 90s.

Rain returns for Late Saturday and into Sunday. A few areas of scattered storms could be possible in the late afternoon and evening across much of the southeastern United States. These scattered storms are not a forgone conclusion, we will have to monitor development through the afternoon.

More reliable rain chances for Saturday into Sunday are found with an approaching cold front. The front looks to pass late Saturday evening into early Sunday. The front will be weakening as it approaches us, so the severe threat is limited. An isolated storm capable of producing hail/damaging winds can’t be ruled out.