WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Thursday has been another warm Spring day here in the ArkLaMiss and across the southern United States. After a string of days advertising a potential cooldown for the weekend and next week, many are asking the question today “How are the chances holding up?”

Rainfall once again stayed very minimal for our viewing area on Thursday alongside partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and temperature lows similar to the last few nights, in the upper 60s. Friday will be a pretty nice day with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, and temperature highs around 90 degrees. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning is when we’re monitoring the arrival of our second cold front of the week. The first front was much weaker and minimally effected our temperatures. However, the second front will be a bit stronger. Some northern parts of our viewing area find themselves in a level 2/5 SLIGHT RISK for severe weather development, while other areas are included in a level 1/5 MARGINAL RISK for severe weather development. The most likely hazards from this event are damaging winds and hail.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition. Be nice to each other.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen