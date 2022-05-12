West Monroe, LA – (05/12/22)

Some of the warmest temperature we have seen this week and likely the hottest day we have seen so far this year. Many reaching the lower 90s in the early afternoon, a few trekking further into the 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms have been kicking in eastern and central Mississippi through the afternoon. Some of this activity could wander into the Mississippi valley region later tonight. There is some limited potential for severe thunderstorms, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded our severe risk to a slight risk (level 2 of 5). The primary threat with these storms is damaging wind potential. Most should stay clear of the rain and severe threat tonight.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook

The same thin area of thunderstorm development that currently lies in Mississippi, will move eastward tomorrow. This brings some of the best rain chances we will see for several days. Most of the activity looks to flare up around 1-2pm and hang around into the evening.

There is a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms with tomorrow’s activity. This is not out of the ordinary for this time of year. Warm and humid conditions could fuel a severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts/ hail. The severe potential will remain isolated.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook

Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity continues into Saturday with an approaching low pressure system. The