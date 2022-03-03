WEST MONROE, La. — (3/3/2022) High pressure and sunshine will give way to a return flow of moisture, clouds, and eventual rain chances as we move through the weekend.

A weak ridge of high pressure will move overhead tomorrow, giving the ArkLaMiss one more sun-filled day. The return flow of moisture will have already started, but clouds return quickly across the area early Saturday. A few showers will be possible, but widespread rain is likely to hold off for most of the weekend.

Showers and storms are expected to develop late Sunday night into early Monday as a cold front advances through the area. An isolated severe storm or two can’t be ruled out, but the overall threat should remain isolated. Rain will remain possible through early Monday afternoon, exiting Monday night.

Day 4 Severe Weather Outlook, valid from 6am Sunday through 6am Monday [Storm Prediction Center]

Lingering disturbances along the front could keep rain chances in through mid-week, but uncertainty still remains in that part of the forecast. Cooler air will return to the region through much of next week, with daytime highs falling back into the 50s and 60s next week.