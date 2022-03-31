West Monroe, LA – (03/31/22)

Some nice sunshine with the clearing we have seen through the day. Temperature were able to reach the middle and upper 60s for most. Only a few folks down south seeing right at 70.

Skies remain clear for the overnight as lows fall into the lower 40s. Southern Arkansas could see the middle and upper 30s. The drier air that has moved in, as well as the clear skies, will help keep temperatures a bit cooler.

A few mid and high level clouds float in for the day, but we should see a good bit of sunshine. Highs tomorrow are expected near 70 degrees once again.

Saturday has cloud cover rolling in with a weak disturbance. The little moisture in the area will allow for very limited rain chances. 10% for a spotty shower or so.

Despite the disturbance, temperatures warm nicely through the weekend.