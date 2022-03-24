West Monroe, LA – (03/24/22)

Temperatures trending slightly warmer than yesterday for some this afternoon. Skies remained mostly clear with more of the same is expected tonight. Lows will fall to near 40 degrees once again with some venturing into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies for tomorrow as highs climb to the lower 70s.

We hold on the warm and dry trend through the first of next week. We are tracking another storm system for the middle of next week, bringing rain chances back into the forecast.

But, beautiful days still ahead!