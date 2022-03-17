West Monroe, LA – (03/17/22)

Sunshine through most of the day with winds out of the south 5-15mph. Temperatures able to reach the middle and upper 70s in many locations.

As we work out way further into the evening, we expect the arrival of showers and storms late this evening and will linger through the early morning tomorrow. There is a isolated severe threat for our area. The main concern is hail, but and isolated tornado or damaging wind gust cant be rules out for areas further southeast.

Lows tonight falling to the lower 60s with the showers, storms, and cloud cover. The moisture and clouds should aid in keeping us warmer.

Weekend conditions are expected to be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine.

While the weekend remains quiet, severe weather potential returns for Monday and Tuesday of next week. A digging upper level trough will bring prime severe weather ingredients region wide. Severe storms possible for our area on Monday and severe storms likely on Tuesday. All severe weather hazards remain possible. Now is a good time to review your severe weather plan with your family.

Day 5 Severe Weather Outlook

Day 6 Severe Weather Outlook

Updates to come through the next several days, something to keep your eye on.