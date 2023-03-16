West Monroe, LA – (03/16/23)

Tonight

Additional showers and storms ahead and along a cold front are expected through the rest of the evening and into the early morning hours on Friday. Severe storm potential, brought by the front itself, could be mitigated in some fashion due to early activity utilizing severe storm ingredients. The cold front is not expected to exit the area until sometime into early Friday (roughly 5/6am), thus the severe threat wont completely exit until sometime early Friday.

Tomorrow

Early to mid-morning COLD showers are expected for some on Friday. As we transition into the afternoon, shower activity should subside with cloud cover expected to linger. Highs only see the lower and middle 50s tomorrow.