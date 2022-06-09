West Monroe, LA – (06/09/22)

Low temperatures tonight will fall to upper 60s to lower 70s. Cooler temperatures will reside in Southern Arkansas as rain chances remain at about 10% overnight.

Rain chances are increased to 50% for tomorrow as we see a cluster of storms enter our area through the morning and early afternoon. There is an enhanced risk, level 3 of 5, for strong to severe thunderstorms for the majority of the ArkLaMiss.

The main area of concern is the potential for damaging straight line winds. Hail and an isolated tornado remain possible as well, although the tornado chances are rather low.

We should see the rain exit through the late afternoon and evening. We will keep you updated through the day.

Limited rain chances remain for the weekend. High temperatures see the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows see the lower 70s.

Next week, we will see a ridge of high pressure take control of the forecast. Rain chances and soil moisture dry up. High temperatures see the mid to upper 90s. Heat safety will be a priority next week as temperatures remain hot.

Staying hydrated, taking breaks from being outside/in the sun, and using sunscreen, are great ways to practice heat safety.