West Monroe, LA – (06/30/22)

Scattered thunderstorms returned this afternoon and will continue into the early evening. Lows fall to the lower 70s with clouds remaining for some overnight.

Some patchy early morning fog is possible tomorrow, depending on how the wind behaves overnight. Highs return to the lower 90s with more scattered thunderstorms possible through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are at 30%.

The weekend’s rain chances will remain isolated to scattered and favor the afternoon/early evening. Anything thunderstorms that get going, could linger as the sun begins to set. For those with firework plans this weekend, don’t get too bummed out by isolated storms. While their movement will remain somewhat slow, they shouldn’t be long lived. Rain chances and activity will decrease as the sun sets.

Temperatures begin to rise into next week as rain chances thin out.