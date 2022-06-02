West Monroe, LA – (06/02/22)

Thunderstorm and shower activity has been scattered throughout the day. Heavy rainfall and strong winds with many of these storms. A few scattered thunderstorms remain possible this evening and later tonight. Rain activity will generally decrease through the evening. Lows fall to the upper 60s and near 70.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow. Most will stay rain free, with clouds hanging through the day. Highs climb to the middle and upper 80s.

As we see the weekend arrive, we stay somewhat unsettled. There is limited potential for rain on Saturday, 10% chance with an isolated shower/storm. Temperatures rise to the lower 90s for highs.

Sunday features slightly better rain chances, 30%, with a passing upper-level disturbance. This disturbance could potentially spark a few scattered storms or a cluster of storms. We’ll keep an eye on Sunday’s rain potential and update you accordingly.

We dry out and warm up as we begin the work week. Rain chances exit as high temperatures reach the lower and middle 90s for the beginning and middle of next week. With any outdoor plans, make sure to use sunscreen.