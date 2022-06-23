WEST MONROE, La. — (6/23/2022) Aside from some limited shower and storm activity across north-central Louisiana, most of us continue to roast under near-record highs for the second half of the week. Little to no relief is expected for the early half of the weekend.

High pressure aloft continues to produce a large dome of unseasonably warm temperatures. Many locations are easily reaching the triple digits, and that’s likely to continue through Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will top 105°, so heat advisories are likely to extend through the next several afternoons.

A cold front should bring limited relief to the area late Sunday through Monday. Some scattered showers and storms can be expected, but severe weather shouldn’t be a major issue. Temperatures will take a dip early next week, with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Unfortunately, those daytime highs remain above normal for this time of year.

Heat safety will remain critical this weekend. Drink plenty of water, take breaks if you work in the sun, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.