West Monroe, LA – (06/16/22)

Another night with lows in the middle 70s is ahead. A few clouds will remain as some isolated showers and thunderstorms fizzle out.

Heat advisories are in place for many again tomorrow, heat index values reaching the 105-110 range. High temperatures will see the mid and upper 90s. Tomorrow also features a limited chance for rainfall, at 20%. Similar to today, a few isolated showers/storms could get going in the late afternoon.

The first of the weekend has some limited chances for rain as well. Highs remain somewhat restricted to the middle 90s through the weekend. A weak cold front looks to pass through our area, but temperatures won’t change much. Some slightly drier air could move in, but that will likely be short lived.

The resident high pressure system will make its presence known as we transition into next week. Highs sit in the upper 90s and rain chances clear out.