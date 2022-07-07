West Monroe, LA – (07/06/22)

Only a few very isolated showers/storms this afternoon, mostly clouds and sun through the day.

Lows find the mid 70s overnight under clearing skies. Rain is not expected in the overnight time frame.

Highs in the upper 90s tomorrow, with triple digit possible in some spots. Heat index values will return to the triple digits, without question. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place, depending on location, for tomorrow. Heat index values in the 105F-115F range. Rain chances are near 0%. Make sure to stay hydrated and practice heat safety! Temperatures will remain dangerously hot, don’t leave children or pets in the car.

Rain stays away for a good portion of Saturday, but a weak cold front looks to bring some scattered rainfall in the evening.

As we dive into the first of next week, rain chances remain in the forecast as we stay unsettled. Another weak front/boundary looks to keep rain in the forecast and allow for some cooler temperatures.