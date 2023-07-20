WEST MONROE, La. — (7/20/2023) Excessive Heat Warnings are going to extend into the day Friday for much of the ArkLaMiss, as the heat and humidity continue to plague the region. That said, some relief appears headed our way for the upcoming weekend.

As a cold front approaches the area tomorrow, temperatures will still reach dangerous levels. Afternoon highs are likely to reach the upper 90s, with heat index values surpassing the 105° through the day.

Our front should advance through the region late Friday through early Saturday. A few showers and storms will be possible along and immediately behind the boundary. No widespread severe weather is expected. Temperatures will fall back into the low 90s for a few days, but should rebound quickly into the mid 90s by the early half of next week.