West Monroe, LA – (07/14/22)

Isolated rainfall through the afternoon with most remaining rain free. Lows tonight will fall to the middle to lower 70s.

Highs see the mid 90s for the most part tomorrow with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm/shower remains possible tomorrow, most stay dry.

Temperatures warm slightly for Saturday afternoon as rain chances remain small. A weak front looks to allow for cooler temperatures on Monday. After the first of next week, a warming trend moves in and allows for highs to return to the upper 90s.