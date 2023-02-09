West Monroe, LA – (02/09/22)

Skies had no problem clearing last night and early this morning, allowing for vast amounts of sunshine. We stay mostly clear overnight with low temperatures falling to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A sunny and cool start to the day awaits us tomorrow, with cloud cover increasing and showers possible through the afternoon, evening, and potentially overnight. A cold rain is more likely for folks further west. However, rain location will depend on where the low pressure system moves. So monitoring where rain initially sets up will be rather important. High temperatures will see the middle to upper 50s.