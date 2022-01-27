West Monroe, LA – (01/27/22)

High temperatures this afternoon were able to reach the middle 50s. Some warmer areas reaching near 60 further south. A weak front will pass through the overnight tonight as temperatures fall to the middle 30s. Cloud cover should keep the vast majority of us near freezing. Patchy frost not out of the question in some locations.

Clouds should clear through the day tomorrow for a nice end of the week, high temperatures expected in the lower 50s tomorrow. It will be a breezy day with stronger winds behind the front, 5-15mph out of the North.

As winds shift out of the Southwest through Saturday, temperatures are expected to warm to the mid and upper 60s by mid week. However, the warm conditions will pushed out swiftly with an approaching storm system. Rain chances are geared towards the Wednesday time frame.

This system looks to bring some precipitation with some potential for thunderstorms. We will get more details about severe weather potential, and potential for wintry precipitation, as we work towards next week.