West Monroe, LA – (01/26/23)

Tonight, Tomorrow:

Lows fall to the lower to middle 30s again this evening, as a good chunk of the area will fall to at or near freezing. Skies remain mostly clear with a light wind overnight.

Highs will be a handful of degrees warmer, in the middle to upper 50s, with some nearing 60. Skies remain mostly clear with winds staying somewhat breezy.

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday begins another stretch of mostly cloudy to overcast days, with rain remaining a part of the forecast. Some spotty showers will be possible through the mid the morning and afternoon/evening. There are still questions about the arrival time of showers on Saturday as well as the extent of shower activity. Lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s ahead of more rain expected through Sunday.

Sunday brings more rainfall and it’s own forecast issues. Over the last few days, computer models have trended our rainmaker slower and slower. Meaning rather than an early exit for rainfall on Sunday, some showers look to linger through a large part of Sunday afternoon.

Extended Forecast:

As if we haven’t seen enough rain over the last two weeks, our weather pattern stays active. A slow crawling, south diving low pressure system will “prop the door open” for moisture and showers to move in through the middle and end of next week. While the presence of rainfall is expected, rain totals as well as rainfall temperatures are still up in the air. We favor cold rain for a good chunk of the week.