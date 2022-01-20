Evening Forecast – Thursday, January 20th

West Monroe, LA – (01/20/22)

Most areas spent all day in the 30s under partly cloudy skies, very few able to reach the lower 40s this afternoon. Some of the driest air we have seen so far this winter with dewpoints ranging from the mid 20s to single digits.

Lows tonight will drop into the lower and middle 20s with areas in southern Arkansas potentially seeing the upper teens. Regardless of actual temperature, wind chill temperatures this evening will be anywhere from 10-15 degrees. Winds will remain breezy through the night tonight and into the day tomorrow.

Daytime high temperatures tomorrow will reach slightly warmer temperatures, but not by much. Highs tomorrow reaching the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

With temperatures reaching well below freezing, practice staying warm safely. Remember the three Ps overnight; pets, pipes, and people. Temperatures will see a slow rebound through the end of the week and through the weekend. Rain chances return for the first part of next week.