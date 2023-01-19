WEST MONROE, La. — (1/19/2023) Much quieter conditions across the ArkLaMiss today in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. We’ll stay closer to normal over the coming days, with high temperatures in the 50s through the upcoming weekend.

Friday will stay dry, but most locations will see a general increase in cloud cover through the day, ending with overcast skies in the evening. A new trough of low pressure and subsequent surface low will move over the Lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday. Showers are likely, but instability is limited… so, any thunderstorms are likely to stay quite isolated. Most shower activity will remain scattered Saturday afternoon and evening, with the best chances focused south of I-20.

We’ll stay on the cool side through Sunday and Monday, but a new storm system brings widespread rain in on Tuesday. Some areas could see some heavy rain totals early next week, but specifics are unclear at this point.