WEST MONROE, La. — (2/2/2023) Widespread rain is starting to shift eastward, and most locations have finally climbed above freezing. This will leave us with some patchy drizzle and light rain through the night, but skies are likely to clear quickly through the day on Friday.

The stubborn upper-level system to our west will shift eastward tonight, allowing for clearing skies through the day on Friday. Temperatures will likely stay cool through the day on Friday.

A ridge of high pressure will allow a steady warming trend through the weekend and into the first of next week. Afternoon highs will climb well into the 60s, perhaps the low 70s, by early next week.

A weak cold front could arrive in the area as early as Tuesday, with a series of disturbances interacting with that front late next week. Those disturbances will likely generate some showers and storms for the middle part of next week.